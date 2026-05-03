Bhadrak police detains three persons while allegedly trying to abduct man over financial dispute

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Bhadrak: Bhadrak Town Police detained three persons while they were allegedly trying to abduct a man from near the Petrol Pump Chhak over a financial dispute on Sunday.

Three youths were reportedly reached near the Petrol Pump Chhak in an SUV and forcibly picked up the victim and were fleeing from the spot while two of their associates were following them on a bike.

However, Bhadrak Town Police Station IIC Prabhansu Sekhar Mishra and his team reportedly chased the SUV after getting information from the locals and rescued the victim after intercepting the vehicle, and detained the three occupants of the SUV while the other two, who were on bike, managed to escape from the spot.

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Police detained the three occupants of the SUV and started interrogating them at the police station.

During interrogation, the detained persons revealed that the victim had reportedly taken Rs 70 lakh for a cashew business, however, did not return despite repeated requests. However, further investigation into the matter is underway.

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