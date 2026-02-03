Bhadrak Police Crack Down on Social Media Posts Threatening Communal Harmony

Advertisement

Bhadrak: Ahead of Ram Navami and Maha Shivaratri festivals, the Bhadrak Police Administration has warned of strict action against social media posts that harm communal harmony.

Bhadrak SP has appealed to the public to refrain from sharing such posts, citing sections 353(2) and 299 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have urged citizens to report any such incidents to the Bhadrak Cyber Cell with a screenshot of the offending post. The public will be sensitized through postal machines, and violators will face strict action.