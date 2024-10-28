Bhadrak collector suspends Revenue Supervisor for dereliction of duty during cyclone Dana

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Collector Dillip Routray has reportedly suspended a revenue supervisor on charges of dereliction of his duty during cyclone Dana.

As per the suspension order, Tihidi Tehsil Revenue Supervisor Bikash Kumar Das has been suspended and asked to report to the Additional District Magistrate’s office during the suspension period.

The Revenue Supervisor also has been instructed not to leave the headquarters without permission, the order said.

The Bhadrak Collector suspended the Revenue Supervisor after allegations of misbehaving with the superior officers and people in an inebriated condition during the cyclone were leveled against him

It is to be noted here that four government employees including three Panchayat Extension Officers (PEOs) and one Revenue Inspector (RI) were suspended for being rude to people during Cyclone Dana.

