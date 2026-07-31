Bhadrak Collector declares closure of schools and angawadi centres tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: Bhadrak Collector and District Magistrate Somesh Kumar Upadhyay declared closure of schools and angawadi centres across the district in view of possible rain and flood situation tomorrow.

As informed by Upadhyay, all types of government, government-aided, privately managed schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs)/Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) along with Anganwadi Centres coming under their respective jurisdiction will remain closed for next two days i.e tomorrow (Saturday) due to heavy rain alert and flood situation.

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The decisions to suspend classes of the students were taken as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and staff.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada tomorrow, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).