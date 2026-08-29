Bhadrak Clash: 8 transgender people injured in group attack

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Bhadrak: Eight people were injured and three critically when two groups of transgender people clashed near the railway over-bridge at Charampa in Bhadrak.

Sources said that the victims were attacked by an opposite transgender group at Dhamara railway overbridge. The injured were rescued and sent to Bhadrak Hospital for treatment.

The attacker attacked the rival activists by sharp weapons and sticks-according to a transwoman, Shrabani, an activist who always protested against ill means followed by the rival community.

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After the information of occurrence Bhadrak Rural police reached at the place-rescued involved group members and investigated the victimized personnel.

The two groups were said to have been operating in Charampa region for last few weeks. A complaint was earlier lodged with the Bhadrak SP about dispute.

The attacked group has demanded serious action against the persons involved.

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