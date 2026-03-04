Bhadrak: 12 injured, 3 turn critical in group clash over playing of DJ, Watch

Advertisement

Tihidi: At least 12 persons sustained injuries while 3 others turned critical following a group clash in Bhadrak district of Odisha today over playing of DJ. The incident took place in the Kharada Patna village under Boda Panchayat within Tihidi Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, for execution of the ‘Kumbha Buda’ ritual, the residents of Parida Sahi of the village had brought a DJ music set. However, the residents of Palai Sahi of the village did not allow the DJ to be played during the Kumbha Buda procession.

Accordingly, tension erupted in the village yesterday. Today, the youths of Parida Sahi were playing DJ and celebrating Holi while the people of Palai Sahi protested.

This led to a sudden attack and counter-attack by the two groups belonging to different sahis.

As a result, 12 people were injured from both sides. Three people have been sent to Bhadrak Hospital in a critical condition.

On receiving the information, the Tihidi police station officers, on the instructions of Bhadrak SP, reached the village with two platoons of police force and are trying to maintain peace.

