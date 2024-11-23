Bhaba Prasad Das, brother of Pranab Das arrested in Jajpur

Jajpur: Bhaba Prasad Das (Lala), the brother of politician Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby) has been arrested today by the Kalinganagar police in Jajpur district after being produced by the Sub- Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) He was detained by the police on Friday night for his alleged involvement in the Biraja vegetable market agitation.

Bhaba Prasad Das was arrested due to alleged attack on Dharmashala MLA Himanshu Sahu and allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in the Biraja market of Jajpur town on Friday night.

As many as 14 people have been arrested and court forwarded in this matter. Four criminal cases are registered in Jajpur police station on Bhaba Prasad Das. The vegetable vendor has lodged a complaint against Das for assaulting him and damaging his products.

On the other hand, he was also charged for a road blockade in Budhaghat without prior permission of Police. To avoid any agitation, police forces have been deployed in Jajpur town police station.