Police will now seize mobile phone along with vehicle if you use while driving, 400 vehicles seized in 4 days

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has now decided to seize mobile phone along with the vehicle of people who are using their phones while driving, informed Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

While speaking to the media persons, the Police Commissioner said that the city police has decided to seize the mobile phones as part of its Safe City drive as it is one of the main reasons why accident take place on the road.

Earlier, the usage of mobile phones, ear phones or bluetooth devices while driving was just prohibited and either the vehicles were seized and forwarded to the court or challan was issued against the violators. However, now the mobile phone will also be seized by the police

Panda further said that as several cases of traffic rule violators attempting to mow down the police personnel while checking vehicles and escape have come to the fore, we have decided to spread spikes on the road and nab them. Besides, case will also be registered against such people under section 307 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has seized at least 400 vehicles during the last four days for violation of traffic norms like drunken driving, driving in the wrong lane, using mobile phones while driving, jumping the red light of traffic signal posts, and others.

Police has reportedly written to the RTO to cancel the driving licences of the offenders, informed Panda adding that the violators, however, can get their vehicles back after paying the requisite penalty in the court.