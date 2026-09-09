Beware If You Have Black Film On Vehicle Windows! Police Conducting Checks

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Bhubaneswar: Beware if you are using black film on your vehicle windows. If caught, you will have to pay a hefty fine.

As per reports, a special drive is underway against black film users. It is a joint drive by the MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspector) and Police.

People are requested to remove black film from their vehicles on their own. Otherwise, they will face checking on the roads, which will result in removal of the film from the vehicle along with a fine.

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The drive has been launched to curb criminal activities ahead of the festive season. Many vehicles have been stopped at AG Square and black films have been removed.

In 2012, the Supreme Court had banned the use of black film. Such black films raise apprehension of antisocial crimes like kidnapping, molestation and assault. There is also provision for action under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act of the Transport Department for using such black films.

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