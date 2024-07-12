Beware! Don’t share any OTP with anyone; Odisha man loses Rs 90 lakh!

Keonjhar: Beware! Cybercriminals are on the prowl. They can take away money from your bank account or online wallet within some minutes. One such case has now recently come to the fore from Odisha’s Keonjhar district as man lost Rs 90 lakh from his online wallet soon after sharing an One-Time Password (OTP).

One Debiprasad Biswal of Kaithagadia village in Keonjhar district reportedly took part in an online game. He used a particular app and formed his own team to play during the third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe on July 10.

As alleged by Biswal, he received a message from the online gaming app which said that he was on the top of the list of the winners by the time the match was over and he had won Rs 90 lakh by playing online.

Soon, Biswal also received a call on his WatsApp number and the caller asked him to share an OTP he had received. He shared the OTP as the caller said him that the Rs 90 lakh he had won would be credited to his wallet only if he shares the OTP.

As soon as Biswal shared the OTP with the caller, his online playing app ID was hacked and his team (DRDPDR) was placed at the second position while another team (Kunal 2710) got the first position.

When Biswal contacted on the same number repeatedly, he was told to pay Rs 1950 to see the wining money on his ID. Hoping of getting the money, Biswal paid Rs 1950 to the unknown person.

However, as neither his ID opened nor he got the money, Biswal repeatedly contacted on the same number, but the number was switched off. Later, Biswal realized that he had fallen prey to online fraud.

