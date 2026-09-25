Berhampur’s Nandi Vihar Waterlogged For 5 Days, Knee-Deep Water Enters Houses in Bhadrak Town

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Berhampur / Bhadrak: Incessant rain triggered by a low-pressure system has left life paralyzed in several parts of Odisha.

In Berhampur, the Nandi Vihar area under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has been waterlogged for the last five days. Residents alleged that water is everywhere – on roads, over drains and inside houses. The water current has even washed away concrete roads in the locality.

After getting information, Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei visited the area, interacted with the residents and took stock of the situation. Locals said they had never witnessed such a situation before.

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Meanwhile, normal life has been thrown out of gear in Bhadrak town due to continuous rainfall.

Rainwater has entered houses in several low-lying areas of the town including Kacheri Bazar, OT Market, Naripur, Jagannathpur and Samaraipur. Knee-deep water is stagnant inside houses, damaging furniture and household articles.

With kitchens submerged, families with children are forced to sit on cots, unable to cook food.

Locals have alleged that the waterlogging problem is due to lack of proper drainage system in the town.