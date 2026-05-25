Berhampur Sword attack: Accused Jagannath Sahu injured in police encounter

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Berhampur: In another police encounter in Odisha’s Ganjam district, a criminal accused involved in a recent sword attack was injured in police firing late on Sunday night. With this, the number of police encounters in Berhampur has risen to three within the last nine days.

The injured accused has been identified as Jagannath Sahu alias Jaga. He was allegedly involved in the brutal attack on Mangala Behera at Ambika Nagar on Saturday night.

According to reports, Jaga and his brother Balia had attacked Mangala with a sword in the area. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police said Jaga sustained bullet injuries in both legs during the encounter. He was immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Officials revealed that several criminal cases are pending against Jaga at Bada Bazar and Sadar police stations. Police records show that at least nine criminal cases have been registered against him.

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This is the third police encounter reported in Berhampur within nine days. Earlier encounters had taken place on May 16 and May 21.

Repeated incidents linked to group rivalry and criminal gangs have created tension in the city.

Police are continuing their investigation and have launched a search operation to trace Jaga’s brother Balia, who is currently absconding.

Officials indicated that strict action against criminals will continue if such violent activities do not stop in the district.

Also read: Berhampur assault case prime accused Mukesh injured in police encounter