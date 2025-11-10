Berhampur SP files affidavit over comments on poll case, to appear in person

Cuttack: As per the direction of the Orissa High Court, Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Saravana Vivek M filed an affidavit over comments on a poll case today.

It is to be noted here that the Orissa High Court had asked the SP to file an affidavit explaining why and under what circumstances did he express his opinion regarding a poll case which is still under trial.

Even though the Berhampur SP had already given a written explanation, submitted to the Registrar General in compliance with its October 31 order, the High Court had ordered him to file a detailed affidavit further clarifying his actions.

The court has scheduled the next hearing of the case tomorrow at 10.30 AM and the SP has been directed to appear before it in person. During the hearing, the Court is expected to consider whether his conduct amounts to contempt.