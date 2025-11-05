Berhampur Lawyer murder case: Police conduct crime scene recreation, Pitabas Panda’s son alleges of getting murder threat calls

Advertisement

Berhampur: Berhampur Police today conducted crime scene recreation in Baikuntha Nagar area of the City with notorious sharp shooter Kurupati Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan who shot Lawyer Pitabas Panda dead last month.

Police took both the accused persons to the spot amid tight security and recreated the crime scene of the ghastly murder case to know in detail how the accused killed Panda.

Both Kurupati Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan showed the police how they came on a motorcycle, the route they took, and how they fired at the lawyer from close range after greeting him and escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, Pitabas Panda’s brother Purna Panda alleged that the deceased lawyer’s son Saurabh got two murder threat calls from two different phone numbers within a week. The unknown persons allegedly threatened to kill him unless he withdraws the murder case from the court. However, Saurabh reported the matter to the B N Pur Police, Purna informed.

On the other hand, Berhampur police reportedly picked Sanjit Panigrahi, a corporator of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to question him over the brutal murder case, informed sources adding that he (Panigrahi) is also an advocate and is said to be an associate of former MLA Bikram Panda, who has been already arrested for his link in the case.