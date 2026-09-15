Berhampur: Fire breaks out at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, watch

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Berhampur: A palpable tension prevailed at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after a minor fire broke out at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the hospital on Tuesday.

The fire reportedly occurred at the Operation Theatre (OT) of the Department following a suspected short-circuit in an air-conditioning unit this afternoon.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after getting information and doused the inferno immediately before it could spread and engulf the entire room. Undoubtedly, their timely action averted a possible major fire mishap.

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Though none was injured due to the blaze, one of the air-conditioning units of the operation theatre was completely damaged, said sources adding that fortunately there were no patient when the fire broke out.

However, the incident has raised concern over the safety of the patients at the premier government hospital and underscored the urgent need for proper enforcement of fire safety norms.

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