Berhampur Excise Superintendent suspended for hooch tragedy in Chikiti

Berhampur: Taking a serious note of the Chikiti hooch tragedy that left two dead and over 10 people critical, Odisha government today suspended Berhampur Excise Superintendent.

According to reports, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, while reviewing the Chikiti hooch tragedy, with Principal Secretary of Excise Sushil Kumar Lohani and Excise Commissioner Narsingh Bhol, ordered suspension of Berhampur Excise Superintendent. He also directed for a crackdown on illegal liquor distilleries and sales points.

Advertisement

It is to be noted here that at least two people died while 12 others are still undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after they fell sick after consuming adulterated liquor bought from a local vendor on Tuesday.

The Excise Department arrested as many as eight people in connection with the incident. The Department also has warned to intensify its crackdown in the coming days and take strict action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.