Berhampur: ED conducts fresh raids at multiple locations

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has once again conducted raids in Berhampur, targeting multiple businessman and builders in the city.

According to the sources, ED officials carried out searches at the residence of builder Kali Charan Das in Ganesh Nagar under Lanjipalli area. Similarly, another raid was conducted at the house of Sarat Behra in Dhipa Sahi , Lanjipalli.

Reports indicate that multiple ED teams arrived at Berhampur on Tuesday evening and launched simultaneous search operations at different locations.

Advertisement

The exact reason behind the raids is yet to be officially disclosed. However , it is suspected that the searches are linked to alleged financial irregularities.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.