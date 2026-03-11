Berhampur Cyber ​​Police busted intra-state cyber fraud case of about Rs 2 crore, 1 arrested

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Berhampur Cyber ​​Police has successfully busted an intra-state cyber fraud case under the on going state-wide special campaign titled ‘Operation Cyber Kavach.’

A main accused involved in the cyber fraud case of about Rs 2 crore, who was operating 60 to 70 mule accounts, has been arrested, whom the police identified as Jyoti Ranjan alias Rohan Pradhan of Kantiagarh village under the Rambha police station of Ganjam district.

During investigation, the police seized a mobile phone from his possession, which contained important evidence related to illegal financial transactions.

During probe, police got to know that this gang had opened 50 to 70 bank accounts by misleading and giving monthly income to poor and unsuspecting people. Later, passbooks, ATM cards and cheque books were taken from them and handed over to cyber criminals. Through these accounts, fraudulent money was laundered from various states of the country.

The investigation has revealed that more than Rs 2 crore was defrauded through 10 accounts alone. The fraud incident has been linked to various states of the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from this, the police are investigating about 50 to 60 more bank accounts and the police have informed that other accused involved in the racket will be arrested soon.