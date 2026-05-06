Berhampur businessman murder: Wife alleges Sudhir’s sister-in-law, brother involvement in crime

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Berhampur: New details have emerged in the kidnapping and murder case of businessman Sudhir Patra, his wife Rashmita has alleged that Sudhir’s sister-in-law and brother were involved in the crime.

In the presser, Rashmita claimed that certain family members, unable to tolerate Sudhir’s financial progress. She narrated the sequence of events, stating that on the night of the 15th, the kidnappers made repeated calls between 12 AM and 6 AM, demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore.

She stated that the family remained in constant contact with police after the abduction. During the course of investigation, police informed the family about the link between the abductors and certain family members through a mobile number. She revealed that their niece Nibedita had been in contact with one of those numbers nearly four months prior to the incident.

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Rashmita has accused her niece Nibedita’s mother Basundhara and her uncle Trilochan Bishweshwar Ray of involvement in the crime. She stated that Sudhir had invested around ₹2.5 crore in the share market, and his rapid financial growth had triggered jealousy within the family, particularly from his sister-in-law. She also alleged that following the death of Sudhir’s elder brother, the sister-in-law had threatened that he would not be allowed to live peacefully.

Additionally, she claimed that Nibedita had told Sudhir that she intended to marry a businessman.

Wife of Sudhir Patra, Rashmita demanded that Sudhir’s sister-in-law and her brother be brought under the purview of the investigation.