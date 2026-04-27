Berhampur businessman murder: CCTV footage reveals new clues

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Berhampur: In a fresh development in the high-profile Berhampur-based businessman murder case, the CCTV footage of the crime scene has surfaced, revealing Sudhir Patra being followed by a Bolero before kidnap and murder.

New CCTV footage and disclosures made during crime scene reconstruction has revealed new clues about the case.

According to reports, the newly surfaced CCTV footage shows Sudhir Patra being followed by a four-wheeler vehicle while he was returning home from a volleyball ground on the evening of April 15. The visuals are reportedly provided crucial insights into the sequence of events leading to the abduction.

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Police conducted the crime scene recreation in three pahses yesterday, during which Kalu Pradhan, who is reported to be the boyfriend of Sudhir’s niece, Nibedita, demonstrated how they kidnapped and murder Sudhir.

In a separate development, police got to know that the two firearms, which were used in the murder, were allegedly thrown into Baghua Dam in Buguda. During the crime scene recreation, one of the accused, Surya Pratap Singh alias Golu, reportedly disclosed these details before the police. Police are currently conducting searches to trace the firearms used in the crim

Meanwhile, the remand of the accused is ending today. Before that, they will be interrogated again today and sent to jail by evening. On the other hand, it has been reported that four other accused, including one of the accused, Tushar, Nivedita and Shubham, will soon be taken into police remand.