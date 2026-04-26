Berhampur Businessman murder case: Police conducts crime scene recreation

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Berhampur: Police have conducted the crime scene recreation of the kidnapping and murder of Berhampur-based businessman Sudhir Patra on Sunday amid tight security. During the exercise, they demonstrated how the kidnapping was executed and the manner in which the murder took place.

Police have intensified the investigation into the case.

Gopalpur Police is interrogating the five accused who have taken on a three-day remand. The process continued for the second day on Sunday, officials said.

The five accused are Surya Pratap Singh, Narayan Pradhan, Kalu Charan Pradhan, Jitun Palei and Ashish Mohapatra. They are being questioned about the incident and how they played a role in the abduction and murder of Sudhir Patra.

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Meanwhile, the case took a new turn following claims made by the victim’s daughter, who revealed that her father has been killed due to jealousy, and not property.

She also alleged that her cousin Nibedita was in a relationship and intended to marry outside her caste. She alleged that Nibedita and her boyfriend murdered her father to secure their relationship.