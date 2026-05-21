Berhampur assault case prime accused Mukesh injured in police encounter

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Berhampur: In a major development in the sensational Giri Road assault case, police shot the prime accused during an encounter at Tamana Ghati late Wednesday night.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Muftes Sahu alias Mukesh, sustained bullet injuries after an exchange of fire with a police team during the operation.

Reports said four rounds hit him — two in the right leg, one in the left leg, and one in the left hand. He was later shifted to the MKCG hospital for treatment.

The encounter comes days after the shocking assault on Giri Road, where a young man and a girl were allegedly attacked by two men armed with sticks.

During the incident, the youth, identified as Umesh, was brutally assaulted in full public view.

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The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on May 18 on the busy road.

Police said Mukesh had been absconding since the attack. More than nine criminal cases are reportedly pending against him at Baidyanathpur, Gopalpur, and Gosaninugaon police stations.

The cases include attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and illegal arms dealing.

Earlier, Town Police arrested two other accused, Raj Malhotra and Lingaraj Samal, in connection with the case and produced them in court. Police said further investigation is underway.

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