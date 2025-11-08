Berhampur Advocate murder: Police protection provided to family

Advertisement

Berhampur: Following repeated death threats against the family of senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, who was shot dead on October 6 near his home in Kamapalli, Berhampur police have provided round‑the‑clock security to his wife and son.

The threats were reported by Panda’s son Saurabh, who received intimidating calls from different numbers over two consecutive days. Purna Panda, Pitabas’s brother, lodged a formal complaint at Baidyanathpur police station. In response, authorities assigned a Personal Security Officer (PSO) and deployed four constables to guard the Panda residence.

Speaking to media today, Pitabas’s wife Susmita Panda sought justice for her husband’s killing and reiterated her plea for family protection.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam Lawyers’ Association remains split on the issue. A section of lawyers contends that former BJD MLA Bikram Panda, already arrested in connection with the murder plot, bears no involvement in the crime. The police investigation continues, with security measures now firmly in place for the victim’s family.