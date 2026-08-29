Berhampur: 3 youths arrested for demanding extortion money, assaulting bus staff

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Berhampur: Demanding extortion money from the staff of a bus proved costly for three youths in Ganjam district of Odisha as they have been arrested by police. The assault on the bus staff was allegedly made near the Fast Gate in Berhampur.

According to reports, a group of youths allegedly stopped a bus near Fast Gate and demanded money from the driver. When the demand was reportedly refused, the youths allegedly assaulted the bus staff in the middle of the road.

The accused also allegedly damaged the bus by hitting it with sticks and abused the staff using obscene and offensive language.

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A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is reportedly going viral.

Following the incident, the bus staff lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, police arrested three youths in connection with the alleged extortion attempt and attack.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.