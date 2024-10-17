Bereaved father donates son’s organs through KIMS Hospital, saves 3 lives

Bhubaneswar: Displaying extraordinary compassion, Kailash Chandra Sahoo, a grieving father from Aripada village in Kendrapada district, has donated the organs of his 23-year-old son, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, who was declared brain dead following an accident.

Manoj, who worked at a private firm, met with the accident four days ago and was admitted to KIMS. He received serious injuries on his neck from the mishap and was declared brain dead.

Speaking about his decision, Kailash Chandra Sahoo, a driver by profession, said, “I decided to donate my son’s organs so that three other lives could be saved.”

Prof (Dr) Dr. R.C. Das, Medical Superintendent, KIMS, commended the father’s selflessness. “Organ donation is a regular process governed by strict guidelines. Every brain-dead case is assessed to ensure the possibility of organ donation as per the government mandate. In this instance, the father himself came forward, expressing his willingness to donate his son’s organs. His realisation of the value of organ donation is truly inspiring.”

The two kidneys and one liver will be transplanted in separate hospitals in Bhubaneswar. “Three lives will be saved because of this generous act,” Dr. Das added, expressing deep gratitude to Kailash for his courageous decision.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS has expressed his deepest gratitude to the father for his act of Kindness.