BEO lodges police complaint against teacher for submitting fake academic certificates

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Nabarangpur: Umerkote Block Education Officer (BEO) lodged a police complaint against an assistant teacher for submitting fake academic certificates and working for 27 years.

According to reports, the Umerkote BEO lodged the complaint against the teacher who has been identified as Sanadhar Majhi who has been appointed at Kurshi Higher Secondary School under Umerkote block.

During verification of certificates, Nabarangpur District Education Officer (DEO) found out that Sanadhar Majhi had submitted a fake Plus Two certificate which he attained from the Board of Secondary Education in Karnataka.

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The DEO then wrote a letter to the Karnataka Board of Secondary Education requesting to verify whether the educational certificate submitted by Majhi was genuine or fake.

However, after learning that the certificate was fake, the DEO directed the BEO to lodge a police complaint against the assistant teacher.

While the incident has shocked everyone in the district, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond assured to take strict action against the teacher, if he is found guilty.