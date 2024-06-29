BEO imposes ‘No helmet, no salary’ rule in this Block of Gajapati dist, watch

Mohana: Now teachers may be fined for helmetless ride in Mohana Block of Gajapati district in Odisha. The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Mohana Block has said that teachers may be fined for helmetless ride.

As per reports, Narendra Behera, the BEO of Mohana block in Gajapati district has come up with an unusual rule. He has said that one month salary of a teacher may be kept on hold for violating the rule by not wearing helmet while riding to school.

Reportedly, even an official letter was issued in this connection on June 27, 2024 vide notice no. 1208/24 wherein it was said that the primary teachers of Mohana Block will have to wear helmet while driving to the school. If someone violates the rule, steps will be taken against him to hold his one month salary.

The BEO said that the rule has been made for the safety of the teachers. Everyday these days, teachers are coming to the school by riding their vehicles. Keeping in view the increasing number of accidents, this exemplary steps has been taken.

The BEO further said that he wants all the teacher brothers to remain safe. Earlier a teacher of this block has succumbed to a road accident that he faced and then he had not worn helmet. It was a sad incident. The BEO said that this exemplary rule has been made just to keep the teachers safe from any such tragedy.

He also said that holding the salary for such violation is also tough to execute. This has been done only to aware the teachers so that they stay safe and should not be victim of any road accident.

