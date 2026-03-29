Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee dies after drowning in sea in Odisha!

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Balasore: Noted Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died reportedly after drowning in sea in Odisha for a television show today. He was 43.

According to reports, Rahul along with his co-stars was shooting for the Bengali television show ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’ in the sea in Talsari today. After pack-up, he allegedly went into the sea but did not return for a long time. Following this, the team went looking for him and rescued him from the sea.

Soon, Rahul was rushed to a hospital in Digha around 6 PM for treatment. However, doctors who attended him declared him dead on arrival.

Though the preliminary reports revealed drowning as the cause of the actor’s death, it is yet to be known under what circumstances he drowned in the sea.

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While the Bengali entertainment industry long with fans and followers are mourning the loss of Rahul, police is said to be have started an investigation into the matter.

Rahul made his stage debut with his father Biswanath Banerjee’s theatre troupe, Bijoygarh Atmaprakash, in the play ‘Raj Darshan’ when he was just three. Since then, he had performed in hundreds of stage shows and acted in several films and television shows.

The actor was married to actress Priyanka Sarkar and the couple has a son, Shohoj Banerjee.