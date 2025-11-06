‘Beiman’ row intensifies Nuapada battle: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi responds to Naveen Patnaik’s jibe

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik’s remarks at Komna block have become the central talking point of the Nuapada by-election, after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today responded to the “betrayal” jibe directed at BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

Responding to Patnaik’s comment, CM Majhi said it did not befit the Leader of Opposition to label Dholakia as “Beiman” (betrayer) merely for joining the BJP. He reminded that the BJD had itself welcomed leaders from rival parties in the past –citing examples of Rita Sahu, who shifted from Congress to BJD ahead of the 2018 Bijepur bypoll, and Tusharkanti Behera, who moved from BJP to BJD.

CM Majhi repeatedly referred to “Naveen Babu” during his address, signalling how Patnaik’s speech has reshaped the campaign dynamics and intensified the BJP-BJD contest. CM Majhi stressed that a BJP victory alone could ensure the all-round development of Nuapada.

The Chief Minister also participated in a roadshow along with Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and State BJP President Manmohan Samal and sought votes for Jay Dholakia.