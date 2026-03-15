Begunia: Father and Son burnt alive in shop fire

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Khordha: In a tragic incident in the village of Sanpada in the Bolagarh block of Khordha district in Odisha, a father and son died after a fire broke out while they were sleeping inside their shop. The victims ran a tea shop along with a variety store in the Sanpada market. Both were inside the shops when the fire erupted, leading to their deaths on the spot.

Similarly, a few days ago, eight huts were destroyed in a fire in the village of Shyamsundarpur in Baleshwar’s Simulia block.

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Four families lost their eight huts completely, along with all household belongings and one vehicle, which were burnt beyond repair. The estimated loss of the destroyed property is around Rs 50 lakh. Two fire brigades from Bhadrak reached the site and managed to control the fire. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, affected families have appealed for government assistance.