Beetle shop owner hacked to death in Jagatsinghpur, reasons yet to be ascertained

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, a beetle shop owner was brutally killed by a sword. The incident happened in Yogadhari under Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station.

The deceased has been identified as Gyan Ranjan Pothal, son of Chaitanya Pothal of Gop village in Balrampur Panchayat.

According to information, he was returning home late at night after closing his liquor shop at Yogadhari square when a miscreant killed him.

It is yet to be ascertained who killed him and the reason behind it. The police seized a knife from the scene and are investigating.

It is suspected that the he was killed due to previous enmity.