Bee attack leaves four including girl students injured in Bhandaripokhari

Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, bee attack has left at least four persons including three girl students and an elderly man injured in Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak district today.

According to reports, an elderly man was initially attacked by bees at Hatadihi Thakurani Canal Chhaka. Later, three girl students, who were passing through the same route to attend classes at Bhandaripokhari High School, were also attacked by the swan of bees.

All of them were rescued and rushed to the Bhandaripokhari Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, the elderly man was shifted to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as his health condition deteriorated.

“Bees attacked us while we were going to the school today. Some people rescued and admitted him at the hospital,” said one of the students adding that the health condition of the elderly man who was also attacked by the bee is critical.