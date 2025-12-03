Bee attack in Odisha’s Sambalpur District leaves 16 injured, watch

Advertisement

Rairakhol: In a distressing incident, at least 16 people were injured following a bee attack in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near the Kapileshwara Lord Shiva temple in Charmal area, located on the Charmal-Khubela road in Rairakhol area.

According to reports, the bees, which had made their hive in a nearby tree, suddenly swarmed and attacked at least 16 people who were either visiting the temple, or were travelling on the road, were stung.

The injured individuals, including temple visitors and travellers, were immediately rescued by locals and rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Charmal for treatment. However, as their condition worsened, nine of the injured were later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for further medical attention. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospitals.

