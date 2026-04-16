Bee attack in Balasore: 3 teachers critically injured

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Nilagiri: Bee attack in Balasore district has left three teachers in critical condition. The incident took place at the Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Nilagiri today morning.

The victim teachers have been identified as Guruji Krushna Chandra Hota, Gurumaa Prabha Manjari Nayak and Diptimayee Prusty.

According to information, hundreds of bees suddenly attacked Guruji Krishnachandra Hota at the Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir near Nilagiri Rajabati today morning when he was opening the gate.

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Accordingly, he ran in fear for his life. At this time two lady teachers were coming to the school, who also fell victim to the bee attack.

The three, including one male and two female teachers, have been admitted to Nilagiri Hospital in critical condition.

The school has been closed for the safety of the students today.