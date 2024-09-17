Bee attack during Subhadra Yojana launching programme leaves 3 critical in Rayagada district, watch

Rayagada: Bee attack during the launching of Subhadra Yojana has left several people injured and three of them were critical in Kalyansingpur of Rayagada district today.

A programme was organised in Kalyansingpur to virtually witness the launching of Subhadra Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar.

A huge crowd including several women and children had gathered at the spot to witness the launching of the new scheme and listen to the Prime Minister. However, swarm of bees, from a nearby tree, suddenly came and attacked the attendants.

Though all of them ran for life and managed to escape, some of them were injured while three of them were critical following the attack by the bees. Kalyansingpur Veterinary Doctor Bichitra Nanda Sahu, Muningkalu Gopal of Chhanchhada and Kanchaka Raj of Duleri village were critical.

Soon, a team of firefighters reached the spot after getting information and dispersed the bees from the area by spraying water and admitted the injured persons at Kalyansingpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

While everyone returned home after treatment, Bichitra Nanda Sahu and Muningkalu Gopal were referred to the District Headquarter Hospital as their condition was critical.

Watch the video:

