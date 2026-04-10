Beauty of democracy! Former rivals Naveen Patnaik and Pitambar Acharya share friendly time during flight journey

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Bhubaneswar: Former rivals ex-Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik and Advocate General of Odisha Pitambar Acharya today shared friendly time during flight journey.

A photo shared by Pitambar Acharya on X shows him on a flight sitting alongside Naveen Patnaik. “It was a great pleasure sharing some beautiful moments with former Odisha Chief Minister & Leader of the opposition Sri ⁦@Naveen_Odisha⁩ ji while travelling to New Delhi. Discussed on many issues of Odisha’s interest with him,” he mentioned.

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While Naveen Patnaik was traveling to the National Capital City to meet his ailing elder brother Prem Patnaik, who underwent a major heart surgery recently, the Advocate General is said to have traveled to New Delhi to present the state’s case before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, with the hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

While today’s image is being seen as a positive signal, it also highlights the importance of engaging with constructive criticism in the right spirit.

Also Read: Naveen Patnaik to visit New Delhi to meet ailing elder brother