Bears stray into resident areas in search of food in Koraput, People panic

Bhubaneswar: Bear scare in Koraput. People of the Kundura area are living in fear and refrain from going out at night as bears have been spotted roaming in resident areas for the past few days here in Koraput district.

According to sources, the bears seems to have strayed into the village in search of food. Sometimes two bears and sometimes three bears are seen coming, leaving the locals in a state of panic.

Earlier, the Forest Department had also warned people not to throw food on the roads as it attracts the bears. However, the locals are scared after seeing bears roaming in the middle of the road.

