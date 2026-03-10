Bears enter Keonjhar village in search of food, villagers scared, watch

Advertisement

Anandpur: Bears have entered the village in search of food, striking fear among residents. After a gap of a few days, 5 wild bears were spotted roaming around a village yard again. A pack of bears entered the village late last night, looking for food.

The bears, numbering 5, entered the yard of Prakash Nayak’s house in Puruna Bandhagoda village in Anandapur area and were seen roaming around.

The family was awakened by their dog’s growling and was frightened to see the bears in their yard. However, after roaming around for some time, the pack of bears returned to the forest without harming anyone.

