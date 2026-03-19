Bear spotted roaming in Koraput’s Machakund area, triggers panic among locals

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Koraput: A bear was spotted roaming in the Machakund area of Koraput district, triggering panic among the locals.

According to sources, the bear have strayed into the residential area in search of food.

The residents of the Anakadeli village have alleged that the bear comes into the sugarcane field at night to eat field at night and returns to the forest during the day.

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The bear has also been spotted at the main road area near the Machakunda main market.

The forest department is keeping an eye on the movement of the bear.

The locals have urged the forest department to make arrangements to return the bear into the deep forest as soon as possible.