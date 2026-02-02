 Bear attack in Khorda district leaves man critical

Advertisement

Khordha: In a shocking incident, a youth was critically injured after being attacked by a wild boar in the Tangi area of Khordha district in Odisha. The incident took place in Soran Mansingpur village under Tangi police limits.

The injured has been identified as 28-year-old Rajib Behera. According to reports, the wild boar attacked him suddenly, severely injuring his left hand and tearing off two fingers.

Rajib Behera was immediately rushed to the Tangi Community Health Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical.

The locals informed the authorities soon after the incident, following which the police reached the spot and began an inquiry. Fear has spread among villagers due to the frequent movement of wild animals in the area.

Further investigation is underway.

