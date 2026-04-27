 Bear attack in Kantabanji leaves one seriously injured in Balangir

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Kantabanji: A person was critically injured after being attacked by a wild bear in Nuapada village under Turekela block of Balangir district of Odisha.

The injured has been identified as Tike Ketaki. As per reports, she had gone to the nearby forest early in the morning, as part of her daily routine, when the incident occurred.

While she was out for open defecation, a wild bear suddenly attacked her. She sustained severe injuries on her face and also suffered wounds on her hands during the attack.

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She was initially taken to a hospital in Kantabanji for primary treatment. However, doctors have advised shifting her to Bhim Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care due to the seriousness of her condition.

Family members of the victim have appealed for government assistance, stating that she belongs to an economically weaker section and may not be able to afford proper treatment.