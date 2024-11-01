Be it dance or anything unethical and is against Odia culture will not be allowed in bars in Odisha: Law Minister

Bhubaneswar: Be it dance or anything unethical and is against the Odia culture will not be allowed in bars in Odisha, clarified Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today.

The excise department in the new Odisha Excise Policy has clearly said that the bar owners across the State not to hold any dance shows in their bars, the Minister said adding that the licensee will be held responsible if violate the rule and the licence of the licensee will be cancelled.

“Even for music programs/orchestra, guideline has been issued under the new guidelines of the excise department. Where it has been clearly stipulated how many decibels of sound can be produced and how a musical programme can be conducted,” he said.

“We have informed the Orissa High Court about the new Excise Policy. But till date no any stay or order in this regard has been issued by the court. Though some bar owners had moved the High Court citing a judgment of the Supreme Court in the matter of a case in Mumbai, the State government’s stand in this regard is clear. Anything that seems to be unethical and is against the Odia culture will not be entertained,” the Law Minister clarified.