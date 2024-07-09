BDA Team calls upon H&UD Minister, discusses city projects

Bhubaneswar: Vice Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Balwant Singh, along with senior BDA officials called upon Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister of Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises, and Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority, at Unnati Bhawan today..

During the meeting, the BDA delegation congratulated the Minister on his new role as the Chairman of BDA.

The BDA Vice Chairman provided updates on ongoing projects, including affordable housing, road construction, park development, town planning, and the comprehensive development plan (CDP) for the extended area.

They also discussed new initiatives aimed at developing the State Capital. Additionally, the BDA team talked about restructuring the organization in alignment with Odisha Vision 2036 and Vikshit Bharat Vision 2047.

The Honorable Minister emphasized the importance of promptly addressing public grievances and urged BDA officials to plan new initiatives for the overall development of Bhubaneswar. The Minister also highlighted the need for strict enforcement against land encroachment and a transparent, speedy process for converting leasehold properties to freehold. Furthermore, the Minister stressed the importance of addressing the flooding issue, asking the BDA to identify the causes and implement measures to mitigate the problem. The Minister also requested a plan for the rejuvenation of the Gangua River.

Senior BDA officials present at the meeting included the Secretary (in charge), Deputy Commissioner (Town Planning), Allotment Officer, Planning Member, Finance Member, Engineering Member, Superintending Engineer, and Executive Engineer.