BDA signs agreement with Surbana Jurong for Bhubaneswar New City master plan

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Singapore’s Surbana Jurong for the preparation of a comprehensive master plan for a proposed New City in Bhubaneswar.

The ambitious project will span around 800 acres across the mouzas of Gothapatna, Malipada, and Daspur, and is envisioned as a multi-economic growth zone aligned with the state’s long-term development roadmap, “Vikshit Odisha 2036.”

The agreement was signed by BDA Secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi and Surbana Jurong’s Deputy Director Manideep Dutta in the presence of senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner and Nodal Officer (New City) Bhabataran Sahu, Associate Town Planner Omkar Mohanty, Assistant Town Planner Manasi Mohanty, and PMU Team Leader Ajay Jha.

The proposed New City will be developed as a transit-oriented urban hub, emphasizing efficient public transport systems, reduced travel time, and seamless integration of mixed land use. A key focus will be on ensuring “Housing for All” through diverse and affordable housing options catering to all income groups.

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BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana said the city will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, plug-and-play innovation hubs, and advanced data management centers. He added that special attention will be given to creative placemaking, with central forest parks, gateway plazas, and vibrant public spaces to enhance community interaction.

The project will also incorporate smart and green infrastructure solutions to boost climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life. BDA has been designated as the nodal agency for its implementation.

Once completed, the New City is expected to guide the planned expansion of Bhubaneswar, curb unregulated urban sprawl, and strengthen infrastructure. It is also projected to generate employment opportunities, attract investments, and promote inclusive growth by ensuring access to affordable housing and essential community facilities for all sections of society.