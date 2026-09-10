BDA resolves settlement record discrepancies for K-7 allottees in Ghatikia

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has taken swift and coordinated measures to resolve long-standing discrepancies in areas in the settlement records relating to the K-7, Kalinga Nagar plotted scheme of Ghatikia Mouza, providing major relief to genuine allotment holders who had been facing difficulties in availing post-allotment services since long.

Residential plots in the Ghatikia Mouza were allotted under the Kalinganagar Plotted Development Scheme in 1991. During the processing of various applications submitted by allotment holders, discrepancies in areas in the settlement records came to the notice of the BDA.

Although the allotted plots were correctly positioned and identifiable on the ground, inconsistencies in the revenue records created difficulties in extending post allotment services to the allottees. Similar problems were encountered by beneficiaries while applying for lease deed-related services and conversion of leasehold properties into freehold.

The affected allotment holders had earlier brought their grievances to the notice of the Housing and Urban Development Minister and BDA Chairman Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and requested his intervention for an early resolution of the matter. Following the matter being brought to the Government’s attention, directions were issued to facilitate a time-bound resolution in a proactive manner through the appropriate revenue proceedings. BDA also appointed lawyers to safeguard the legal interests of the genuine allotment holders and ensure that their cases were effectively represented.

To expedite the resolution process, the Member Board of Revenue conducted weekly hearings on cases. In an interim order, the Court directed the BDA, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and other concerned authorities to jointly conduct a field inspection and submit a factual report.

Acting on the directions, a joint team of the concerned departments conducted a priority field inspection and submitted a detailed report before the Court. Today after hearing, Member, Board of Revenue has pronounced orders in 218 cases.

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Based on the findings of the report, the Court directed Bhubaneswar Tahsildar to carry out necessary corrections in the plot areas and maps relating to the cases.

The decision is expected to remove the long-standing hurdles faced by K-7 allotment holders and facilitate smooth delivery of post-allotment services. Genuine beneficiaries will now be able to access relevant services without being affected by discrepancies in the settlement records.

The coordinated intervention of the State Government, Member, Board of Revenue and BDA reflects the administration’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and timely resolution of genuine public grievances.

The allottees also expressed their gratitude to the Minister and BDA Chairman for his intervention and support in resolving the long-standing issue.