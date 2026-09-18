BDA opens online applications for 496 Ekamra Residency apartments

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has commenced the online application process for intended buyers seeking allotment of apartments under its Ekamra Residency housing project at Subudhipur. The application process will remain open till October 31, providing prospective homebuyers an opportunity to participate in the allotment process.

Developed over approximately 7.34 acres, Ekamra Residency has been planned as a modern residential development offering a combination of 2BHK and 2BHK + Study apartments. The project has been equipped with several essential facilities and amenities aimed at providing a comfortable and convenient living environment for residents.

The residential complex includes covered parking, a community centre, gymnasium, rooftop swimming pool, security arrangements, lifts, power backup and well-organised common areas. The project also enjoys connectivity to important city roads and transport nodes, while educational institutions, healthcare facilities and other key destinations are accessible from the residential development.

Under the current scheme, BDA has invited applications for the allotment of 496 apartments in two blocks, comprising 288 2BHK + Study apartments and 208 2BHK apartments. The apartments will be allotted through a lottery process, ensuring a systematic allotment mechanism for eligible applicants.

“BDA has invited applications for allotment of 496 apartments under the Ekamra Residency project. The apartments will be allotted through a lottery process, and interested applicants can submit their applications online within the stipulated period,” said BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana.

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Applicants are required to create a Unique Account Number (UAN), which is mandatory for undertaking transactions through BDA’s Property Allotment System. While registering for the UAN, applicants must submit valid proof of their date of birth and address.

The online system will enable applicants to access various stages of the allotment process, including application submission, scrutiny, lottery, provisional allotment and online payment.

An application fee of Rs 10,000 is required to be paid along with the application. In addition, applicants are required to deposit Rs 2 lakh as Security Deposit (EMD) along with the application, as per the applicable terms and conditions.

For detailed information and the Ekamra Residency brochure, applicants can log in to the official BDA website at bda.gov.in.