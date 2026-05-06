BDA issues draft SOP for land reconstitution under Town Planning Schemes 42 to 45 in Zone-IV

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has released a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for land parcel reconstitution under Town Planning (TP) Schemes 42 to 45 in Zone -IV. The move aims to establish a transparent and structured framework, to facilitate easy, fair, and equitable distribution of reconstituted plots, with a focus on maximizing benefits to landowners.

The SOP covers areas part of Bijipur, Kasipur, Bhagabanpur, Baliapada, and Patrapada villages. It seeks to streamline the process of plot reconstitution through uniform guidelines, ensuring equitable land distribution, reducing disputes, and enhancing stakeholder confidence.

A major feature of the draft is the provision for voluntary amalgamation of plots within the same mouza. Landowners combining their holdings will receive 60% of the total land area after a standard 40% deduction. Amalgamation is also mandatory where a single owner holds multiple plots under different khata numbers within the same mouza.

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It allows merging of smaller plots and permits joint applications by multiple landowners, enabling allotment along wider roads based on feasibility.

To promote planned growth, the policy introduces Floor Area Ratio (FAR) incentives for larger amalgamated plots, linking higher benefits to increased plot size and road frontage. This is expected to boost investment and encourage optimal land use.

BDA has invited suggestions and feedback from stakeholders and the public within seven days of notification, underlining its commitment to participatory urban planning and sustained urban development. Visit the official BDA website at bda.gov.in to access complete details.

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