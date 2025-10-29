BDA holds Gram Sabha at Andharua for new CDP Road project

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday conducted a Gram Sabha at Andharua Panchayat to discuss the construction of a key Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) Road that will connect Khandagiri–Chandaka Road to Andharua and Daspur (New City).

The Gram Sabha was organized in compliance with the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The meeting was chaired by Swarnalata Baliyarsingh, Sarpanch of Andharua, and attended by several key officials including Devi Prasad Mohanty (BDO, Bhubaneswar), Prateek Patnaik (Land Acquisition Officer, BDA), Sabyasachi Khuntia (Revenue Inspector, Andharua), and Dhyan Tudu (Deputy Ranger, Chandaka Wildlife Division).

During the meeting, the Gram Sabha unanimously supported the construction of the proposed 2.72-kilometre-long and 200-feet-wide CDP Road, which will be implemented by BDA. Officials highlighted that the new road will not only improve local connectivity and reduce travel time but also boost economic development and open up opportunities for residents of Andharua and adjoining villages.

Advertisement

The project forms a crucial part of BDA’s broader plan to develop 24 CDP roads across Bhubaneswar, designed to enhance accessibility to new urban growth areas. Notable among these are the approach road to the New Bhubaneswar Railway Station, the Nuagaon–Kateni connector through TP Scheme No. 08, and the Khandagiri–Chandaka–Andharua–Daspur route, all integral to the New City expansion.

The New City Project, spanning nearly 800 acres across Gothapatna, Malipada, and Dasapur mouzas, aims to create a modern, sustainable, and inclusive urban centre within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA), marking a new chapter in the city’s planned growth.

Also Read: BDA Conducts Transparent Lottery For Allotment Of 112 Shops At BSABT