BDA holds 151st authority meeting, announces Ekamra Residency project

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today conducted 151st Authority Meeting today under the chairmanship of Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister for Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises-cum-Chairman of the BDA.

The meeting was attended by of BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Jatni Municipality Chairman Ananta Behera, Usha Padhi, H&UD Principal Secretary, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, RDC (Central Division), Chanchal Rana, BDA Vice Chairman along with several senior officials of the BDA.

In the meeting, it was decided that the BDA is soon going to launch the Ekamra Residency project, one of the major housing projects of the BDA.

Located in the rapidly developing Subudhipur locality, Ekamra Residency is designed to offer modern, aesthetically pleasing living spaces. Spread across 7.36 acres, the project features contemporary architecture and includes 416 two-bedroom and 288 three-bedroom apartments housed across three towers rising B+G+12 floors.

“The modalities of house allotment will be finalized soon. These projects will fulfill the ambition of people having their own home in the State Capital. The construction of houses in the project has already been completed,” said Minister, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

The project includes a community hall, rooftop swimming pool, walking track, commercial areas, children’s play zone, fitness centre, solar panel zone, and well-landscaped open spaces. A 100-ft approach road and ample basement parking for residents and visitors further enhance convenience, reflecting BDA’s commitment to high-quality urban living.

Additionally, several key proposals were discussed and approved during the Authority meeting. These include the development of the CDP road from Sani Temple, Niladri Vihar to DAV School Road, Sailashree Vihar, the construction of a 45-metre CDP road connecting Guru Kelu Charan Park Square to Patia Railway Station, and the CDP road linking Nuagaon–Kateni Road to the road passing through TP-08. The vote of thanks was given by Manas Ranjan Padhi, BDA Secretary.

