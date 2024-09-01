BDA celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day today at Jaydev Bhawan in the State Capital City.

Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister, H&UD dept and Public Enterprises Department and Chairman, BDA attended the foundation day as Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Sulochana Das, Mayor, Babu Singh, MLA, Bhubaneswar Ekamra, Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, Vice Chairman, BDA Snigdharani Dhal, Secretary, BDA and Samir Mohanty, President of the BDA Karmachari United Forum.

In his speech, Minister Mahapatra emphasized the need for strategic urban planning to accommodate Bhubaneswar’s growing population. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between authorities and the public to develop the city, maintain its greenery, and improve its sewerage and drainage systems, aiming to make Bhubaneswar a world-class city.

Mayor Sulochana Das underscored BDA’s critical role in making Bhubaneswar an inclusive city and addressing the challenges of climate change, which affect urban development.

Babu Singh urged the BDA to prioritize projects that provide shelter for the urban homeless, noting the city’s rapid growth and population increase. BDA Vice-Chairman Dr. Naik reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to comprehensive city development and enhancing residents’ living standards.

Samir Mohanty reiterated his demand for implementing a pension scheme for BDA employees. On the occasion, Honble Minister unveiled the Annual Report of BDA and Amlan Singh, son of BDA staff member Subasini Parida, was honored for securing 97% in this year’s HSC Examination, with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

In the end Secretary of BDA proposed vote of thanks. Earlier a free health check-up camp was organised for employees of BDA and more than 1,000 saplings were distributed to city residents at major BDA parks.